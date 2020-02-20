How to “Find Deadpool’s Letter to Epic Games” in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

If you log into Fortnite: Battle Royale today, you might notice that a certain famous red Marvel character is joining the roster and is even offering his own line of exclusive cosmetics and items for players to get their hands on.

That’s right, Deadpool is joining the battle… so to speak.

Regardless, if you have paid for the Battle Pass and head into Deadpool’s secret bunker, you might find out on the computer screen that Deadpool has a list of weekly challenges for you to complete to unlock some goodies, with today’s big one being “Find Deadpool’s Letter to Epic Games”.

So, where exactly is it?

It’s actually in the same room as the computer hidden on the floor in the bottom left corner. Should you own the Battle Pass, it should be highlighted and you won’t need to go into a game to find it.

Its then a simple case of clicking on it and reading it to complete the task at hand.