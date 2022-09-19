Fortnite Chapter Three, season four has finally arrived and it’s brought the new antagonist force of Chrome. While The Herald obsesses over the now dead Reality Tree, her Chrome is beginning to spread rapidly across the island, changing everything it touches into a gooey metal liquid. Weapons have also been affected by Chrome, allowing players to level them up.

The EvoChrome Shotgun is one of two Chrome weapons that were added to the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to evolve the EvoChrome Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

How to evolve the EvoChrome Shotgun in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

To find an EvoChrome Shotgun, players will need to look around the right side of the map for any places that are covered in Chrome. Chrome Chests and the EvoChrome floor loot have a much higher chance of spawning somewhere surrounded by Chrome. To evolve the EvoChrome Shotgun, you’ll need to deal damage to opponents, with the required number changing with each rarity.

Players will be able to track the rarity progress of their weapon using the blue bar underneath the gun in their inventory. As the player lands shots on enemies, the bar will continue to grow until the player has reached the gun’s next level of rarity. It will slowly become harder to deal damage with each new rarity, but all damage counts toward the level up.

Players still have plenty of time to complete the week zero challenge that asks them to level up the gun. While the shotgun might be appealing, it may be easier to complete this challenge with the Burst Rifle since the Shotgun requires you to be at close range.