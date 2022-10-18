Fortnitemares is back again in 2022 and Fortnite players are logging in today to find out what kind of rewards and challenges await them inside the game. Part of the 2022 Fortnitemares event is the Escape Rooms. Players will need to complete each room’s quests to earn all the cosmetic rewards available.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnitemares 2022 Escape Rooms and how to complete them for all the rewards.

Fortnitemares Escape Rooms explained

To participate in the Fortnite Escape Rooms challenge, you’ll need to go to the website Epic Games created for the event. Log in with your Epic Games account by clicking the button. Connecting your account will allow the website to track your actions in the game and reward you with the cosmetics to your account.

There are four different rooms with challenges that players will need to complete if they want to get all the prizes. Each room will have specific challenges players will need to complete in Fortnite before they can move on to the next room.

Each room and its corresponding rewards are as follows:

Room one: Spoooooky Emoticon

Room two: 20,000 XP

Room three: Octoeye spray

Room four: Niterave cosmetic wrap

Players will need to complete each room before moving on to the next one. The challenges are likely to become increasingly difficult as you move through the rooms as well.

Players will likely have until Fortnitemares ends on Nov. 1 to complete all the challenges. This is in addition to the Fortnitemares in-game quests players will be trying to complete.