How to complete the “Find Jonesy near the basketball court, near the rooftops, and in the back of a truck” Fortnite Downtown Drop Challenge

We are past the halfway point in the Fortnite: Battle Royale Downtown Drop Challenges, and only a handful remain.

For today’s challenge, Epic Games wants players to once again find a cardboard cut out of Jonesy hidden in the LTM but with a catch—you need to find three of them.

The challenge asks players to “Find Jonesy near the basketball court, near the rooftops, and in the back of a truck,” but where exactly are these located? Well, that is where we come in.

Basketball Court

The first one is located in the basketball court at the bottom left of the first slide section.

Rooftops

The rooftops one is a bit more tricky and will require you to make a perfect jump on the right-hand side of the second slide platform half-way down.

Back of a truck

The last one can be found at the starting area after you make your first rotation in the level. It is located in an alleyway on the left just before going down the first slide section again.

Complete the challenge, and you will unlock the Banana style for the special Back Bling item that came out with these challenges.

All images via Epic Games