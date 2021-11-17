How to complete All Nindo Challenges in Fortnite

Epic Games has many cool skins of its own, but the collaboration deals are what brings some of the most memorable skins to Fortnite. These deals allow Epic to introduce skins based on characters from other franchises.

Fortnite fans have seen the likes of many characters from Marvel and DC Universes in the past, and it’s now time for Naruto to make its debut. Not only will fans be able to unlock skins from the Naruto franchise, but there’s also an event to celebrate the occasion.

The Nindo event will add an additional challenge to the game every day. Unlike other events, players will have a single day to complete each challenge, meaning you’ll need to keep up with the releases so as not to miss any one of them.

To complete the Nindo challenges, you’ll need to visit the Nindo event website and log in with your Epic Games account. After signing in with your details, you’ll receive your first challenge and Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi will continue to challenge you throughout the event.

Completing all the challenges will allow players to earn rewards. You’ll need to check the Nindo event website for new challenges every day, and you should be able to complete them in a couple of matches since they don’t seem to be that hard.

Day one – Score 35 Eliminations in Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads game modes. Getting at least a single point on the first day will reward players with the Happy Naruto Emoticon.

Day two: Not released yet

Day three: Not released yet

Day four: Not released yet

Day five: Not released yet

——-

This article will get updated as more challenges get released.