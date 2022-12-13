How to claim the free Christmas Guff Gringleskin in Fortnite

The Winterfest 2022 update arrived on the Fortnite servers on Dec. 13, and players are able to dive into tons of new and free content.

Like almost every Fortnite update, Winterfest 2022 introduced some new Gliders, Sprays, Lobby Tracks, and Outfits. With the newest update being tied to the Christmas season, Epic Games is handing out parents. As a result, 14 presents will be available for players to grab, with 17 items in total found in them.

That’s not all, though. While a lot of free stuff this Christmas is being given away in presents, which can be obtained by logging into the game every day for the next 14 days, some items are collectible in other ways, like the Christmas Guff skin.

In the 14 presents, two free outfits will be given to the players: Arctic Adeline Outfit and Sled Ready Guff Outfit. There is also a third outfit given away for free this Christmas, and obtaining it is easy.

How to claim the free Christmas Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite

To get your hands on the Christmas Guff Gringle skin, all you need to do is to login into Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher during the Winterfest 2022 event, which takes place from Dec. 13 to Jan. 3. Once you enter the game, simply go into the item shop and redeem the outfit.