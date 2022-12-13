How to check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza in Fortnite

One of the second weeks’ worth of challenges in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has players take time out from their busy killing schedule and instead indulge in some Winterfest treats.

The mission, which is to “Check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza,” can sound simple at first until you realize it’s a long drawn-out quest that relies on RNG, with players needing to basically sign in daily to complete it.

So where is Cozy Lodge and what about the pizza? That’s what we are here to help you find out today.

Cozy Lodge Pizza location in Fortnite Chapter Four Winterfest

Image via Epic Games

The Cozy Lodge is located in the main menu through the snowflake icon at the top of the map. It’s the same place where your presents are waiting for you to open each day.

When you arrive there will be a chance of a piece of pizza somewhere in the Lodge. One is located on the floor in front of Jonesy, for instance, and you just need to click it to pick it up.

Once you get one piece of pizza, you will need to come back the next day and scour the entire lodge for the next one. It’s random and just requires you to sign in each day and look to see if you can find it. It could be on the floor, next to the fireplace, or anywhere, so best of luck as this one may take quite a long time.