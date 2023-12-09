How to break Cactus plants in LEGO Fortnite

Welcome to the Desert, explorers. In LEGO Fortnite, there are so many different biomes to discover, but these unforgiving sands contain some of the toughest challenges and the best resources to take back home to your village, including the Cactus plants that contain some important resources for your tools, weapons, and more.

If you’re looking to break down these cacti for their precious Flexwood, there are only a couple of different ways to harvest them. If you’re struggling to find the necessary upgrades for your tools, however, there is one other method to cutting them down, although it is much more dangerous to your health.

Breaking Cactus plants in LEGO Fortnite

Spiky stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The simplest way to harvest Flexwood from Cactus plants is by upgrading your axe to the Rare tier and chopping them down yourself. This will, however, require you to collect all the necessary resources to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the same tier while also bringing more resources to build the axe itself.

If you find yourself unable to find these specific resources, then there is only one other way to break the Cactus plants: by enlisting the help of some monsters. Now, there are Sand Rollers that can break many different objects in the world, but these crab-like creatures don’t even have the strength to snap these towering plants apart.

Instead, you’ll have to get the attention of a Sand Brute and lure him over to where the Cactus plants are. After getting yourself situated among the Cacti, get ready to dodge the Sand Brutes attacks. He will launch a flurry of devastating strikes toward you, but if he hits the Cactus plants, they will also break apart into stacks of Flexwood.

Just note that you don’t want to travel too far away from the Sand Brute, otherwise, he’ll start to use ranged attacks where he spits a toxic projectile into your area instead of charging at you.