Fortnite is frequently introducing new challenges for its wide community to enjoy, whether it has to do with mobility or dealing serious damage. During this season’s weekly Syndicate quests, players are asked to find a bunch of different objects to bounce on across the island. These items include tires, a lily pad, and an air vent, with some being harder to find than others.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find and how to bounce off a tire, a lily pad, and an air vent in Fortnite.

How to bounce off a tire, a lily pad, and an air vent

Bouncing off of these objects is the easy part, it’s finding them while an entire island’s worth of players are looking to take you out while you do it. Once you see one of these items, simply run over to it and jump on it to be launched into the air. For more information on how to find each object, look below.

Where to find tires in Fortnite

Tires might be the easiest item to find in Fortnite right now since you can look around gas stations and the race track on the island. These locations, shown in the blue squares above, may have tires laying around somewhere, but you can also search for houses that have garages in residential neighborhoods. Anywhere you might find a car is a good place to look for tires.

Where to find lily pads in Fortnite

You can find lily pads around Steamy Springs in pools and other small bodies of water around that area, as indicated by the yellow circles. Some lily pads have also been found northwest of Mega City on the border with Frenzy Fields, but that’s likely to be a populated area as the circle pushes people out of the large POI.

Where to find air vents in Fortnite

There are fewer air vents to be found on the island, so it’s been causing players some issues. But you can find these on top of the larger buildings in Mega City, as indicated by the red square on the map above. Most buildings can be climbed by accessing the ziplines on the side.