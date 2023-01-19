How to align star sensors in Fortnite

Fortnite developer Epic Games is frequently introducing new ways to keep the player engaged while they play the game. This is usually done through new items, mechanics, and quests that are meant to challenge the player in each match. On the other hand, some of these quests, like this season’s Oathbound, provide the player with lore if they can complete the objectives.

One of these quests asks players to align star sensors and this puzzle was a little confusing for some players. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution to this. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to align star sensors for the Oathbound quests in Fortnite.

How do I align the star sensors in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

To align the star sensors, you’ll first need to set them up in the holographic locations at the base of each stone. Once placed, you’ll need to damage the sensors you just set down as they appear on the monitor in the middle. This will then take on the appearance of the moon going through all of its different phases.

Players will need to be careful doing this since enemies can easily sneak up on you while you’re distracted with the puzzle. Consider hiring the NPC that walks around that area to get them to cover you while you try to figure out the puzzle. Once you shoot the final sensor, you’ll need to interact with the monitor to finish the quest and watch the moon cycle.

This is a more interactive element that Epic has added to the quests and it challenges the player to focus on the surroundings instead of any enemies that might be close. Some fans hope Fortnite leans into more of these unique puzzles.