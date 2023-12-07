How long is day and night in LEGO Fortnite? – Answered

LEGO Fortnite has a day and night cycle that affects some mechanics, but the passage of time can only be marked by the sun and moon crossing the sky. But we can know how long the day and night are by tracking it in real life.

Aside from the amount of light available to see, the day and night cycle affects the number of mobs you encounter, with monsters spawning during the night, you can get resources with your villager after one day, and resources like fruits, wool, eggs, and milk refresh.

How long is the day and night cycle in LEGO Fortnite?

Wake up, it’s time to gather wood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s safe to say that one day takes 14 to 15 minutes of real time. The same goes for a night, which means a whole day cycle in LEGO Fortnite takes around half an hour in the real world. We can’t say exactly how long a day and a night are in LEGO Fortnite, but I timed from the moment I saw the sun to the moment I couldn’t see any daylight. Unfortunately (or not), my horizon was full of trees and mountains, so I couldn’t see the exact moment the sun rose.

By the 13-minute mark, the sun was setting and I could start to see the stars in the sky. It’s completely dark by the 14-minute mark, and you’ll be able to see the moon rising from the same place the sun sets, which is not how it works in real life. The sun and the moon rise in the east and set in the west.

Can you pass the time in LEGO Fortnite?

Sleep is not an option, though. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You currently cannot pass the time in LEGO Fortnite. When you lay down on your bed, it only sets the respawn location for when you are killed, so you don’t have to walk all the way back to your base in case you built it far from where you first spawned. No helpful time-passers here, so you’ll have to just wait out the 15 minutes, give or take, until the next day or night phase begins.

You can also temporarily build a bed away from your base. Instead, you can place it where you are exploring, so you don’t have to walk from your base to the cave you were digging, for example, saving you a lot of time in case you die.