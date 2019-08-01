Here’s what changed in Fortnite Arena in season X

There’s a reworked Arena in Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season X. The ranked and competitive system players knew has been changed slightly and received a considerable revamp in its points system and ranks.

First, this Arena season is starting with Solo and Trios instead of Solo and Duos. All players had their Hype count reset and will have to start grinding again through 10 divisions instead of seven.

Epic Games added three new divisions: Open Division IV and Champion Divisions II and III. That means players who are starting to gather Hype in the Arena will take a bit longer to get out of this beginner division, while those at the top will have a new challenge once they hit Champion.

This is the new ranking system and how many points you need to be in each.

Open I (0 – 499)

Open II (500 – 999)

Open III (1000 – 1499)

Open IV (1500 – 1999)

Contender I (2000 – 2999)

Contender II (3000 – 4499)

Contender III (4500 – 6499)

Champion I (6500 – 9999)

Champion II (10000 – 13999)

Champion III (14000+)

You used to need 300 points to be Champion, but now you need 500 to leave Open Division I. But that doesn’t mean Epic went crazy. Instead, it reworked the entire points system, and players will earn lots of points per match instead of some here and there for eliminations and placements.

Solo Eliminations: 20 Top 25: 60 Top 15: 30 Top 5: 30 Victory Royale: 60

Trios Eliminations: 7 (per team member) Top 8: 60 Top 4: 30 Top 2: 30 Victory Royale: 60



Epic has also adjusted Bus Fares to this new points system.

Players will continue to be matched with each other based on their Hype. Epic wrote that “players in higher divisions may experience longer-than-normal wait times to ensure higher-quality matches,” so long queue times should still be a thing for top players.

Jump into Fortnite now to test the new Arena mode.