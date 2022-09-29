Goat Simulator 3 pre-orders can get the G.O.A.T. outfit in Fortnite for free

Do you consider yourself the G.O.A.T. Fortnite player? Well if so, and if you have or plan to pre-order Goat Simulator 3 before the game’s Nov. 17, 2022 release date, then you can get a special Goat Simulator 3-themed outfit for free.

Players who have pre-ordered or purchased Goat Simulator 3 can get access to the A Goat outfit in Fortnite. The team at Coffee Stain North, the Goat Simulator 3 developers, describe the A Goat outfit as a “questionably named, half goat / half human hybrid rocking a ragdoll print crop top.” It’s supposedly based on the Goat Simulator 3 character Pilgor, but with “muscles.”

If this kind of outfit is your thing, but you weren’t planning to pick up Goat Simulator 3, then you can also acquire the A Goat outfit from the Fortnite in-game store beginning on Nov. 26, roughly a week after the launch of Goat Simulator 3. To get the A Goat outfit in-game, make sure you purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store and do so with the same account you primarily play Fortnite on.

The outfit will be available to you no matter what platform you play Fortnite on and will hit your locker after 12pm CT on Sept. 29. This promotion will continue past the Goat Simulator 3 release date until Sept. 29, 2023, meaning you have a full year to acquire the A Goat skin via purchasing Goat Simulator 3.

Goat Simulator 3 is still scheduled for a Nov. 17, 2022 release date.