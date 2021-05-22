G2's LeTsHe unable to compete in Fortnite Champion Series due to account suspension | Dot Esports

G2 Esports’ Kevin “LeTsHe” Fedjuschkin will not be participating in the semifinals of the Fortnite Champion Series Chapter Two, season six event because his account remains suspended, the player announced today.

LeTsHe first revealed his account was suspended on May 19, saying he would not be able to finish playing in the DreamHack Open because of the issue. He was banned when he connected his Xbox and Epic accounts earlier in the day, according to the player, though the exact reason for his account being suspended is still unknown.

Hey guys, unfortunetly the situation still has not been resolved. I appreciate the hard work of G2 and others trying to solve this. Because of this i can't play FNCS, i'm sad to let everyone down and my fans and want to wish everyone luck this FNCS.



GLLL TO EVERYONE IN HEATS — G2 LeTsHe (@G2LeTsHe) May 22, 2021

G2 and LeTsHe began working on resolving the issue after he made the announcement, but no solution was reached prior to the FNCS event, meaning he was unable to participate for a piece of the $3 million prize pool.

“Hey guys, unfortunately the situation still has not been resolved,” LeTsHe said today. “I appreciate the hard work of G2 and others trying to solve this. Because of this I can't play FNCS. I'm sad to let everyone down and want to wish everyone luck this FNCS.”

Hey guys, just want to give an update. After linking my xbox and epic accounts, my account was suspended.



I'm working with G2 and Epic to fix this but this means I can't finish playing in DreamHack.



Thanks for your support and looking forward to getting back for FNCS. #G2ARMY — G2 LeTsHe (@G2LeTsHe) May 19, 2021

The current FNCS for Chapter Two, season six will hold its grand finals on May 28 and 29 for the Middle East and May 29 and 30 for all other regions.