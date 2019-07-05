Another installment in the fan-favorite Fortnite: Battle Royale tournament series is underway.

The fourth Friday Fortnite event since its return on May 31 started today. In this tournament, popular Fortnite streamers and content creators play intense matches to see who can get the most kills.

Sixty-four competitors have been split into two-player squads that will play best-of-two series in the event’s double-elimination bracket. The duo with the most kills after two games will advance to the next round.

Here are the results for the July 5 Friday Fortnite tournament. You can watch the event on UMG’s official Twitch channel or from each individual player’s stream. You can also view the live bracket on UMG’s website.

Grand finals

Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents vs. TBD

Winners bracket finals

Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga

Winners bracket semifinals

Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs

FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga defeat Akademiks and LG Destroy

Winners bracket quarterfinals

Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs defeat GubbaTV and Gorb

Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat FaZe Bini and FaZe Diggy

Akademiks and LG Destroy defeat 100T Elevate and Valkyrae

FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga defeat Arkhram and TSM Zexrow

Winners bracket round two

GubbaTV and Gorb defeat Ninja and FaZe Sway

Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs defeat FinalightTwitch and Taylor Caniff

FaZe Bini and FaZe Diggy defeat David Meyler and Connor Ball

Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat Vinny and Bobo (QW)

Akademiks and LG Destroy defeat MAD Ruski and 100T Ceice

100T Elevate and Valkyrae defeat LosPollos and Mopi

FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga defeat FaZe Replays and Nick Eh 30

Arkhram and TSM Zexrow defeat JRated and Matthew Espinosa

Winners bracket round one