Another installment in the fan-favorite Fortnite: Battle Royale tournament series is underway.
The fourth Friday Fortnite event since its return on May 31 started today. In this tournament, popular Fortnite streamers and content creators play intense matches to see who can get the most kills.
Sixty-four competitors have been split into two-player squads that will play best-of-two series in the event’s double-elimination bracket. The duo with the most kills after two games will advance to the next round.
Here are the results for the July 5 Friday Fortnite tournament. You can watch the event on UMG’s official Twitch channel or from each individual player’s stream. You can also view the live bracket on UMG’s website.
Grand finals
- Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents vs. TBD
Winners bracket finals
- Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga
Winners bracket semifinals
- Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs
- FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga defeat Akademiks and LG Destroy
Winners bracket quarterfinals
- Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs defeat GubbaTV and Gorb
- Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat FaZe Bini and FaZe Diggy
- Akademiks and LG Destroy defeat 100T Elevate and Valkyrae
- FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga defeat Arkhram and TSM Zexrow
Winners bracket round two
- GubbaTV and Gorb defeat Ninja and FaZe Sway
- Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs defeat FinalightTwitch and Taylor Caniff
- FaZe Bini and FaZe Diggy defeat David Meyler and Connor Ball
- Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat Vinny and Bobo (QW)
- Akademiks and LG Destroy defeat MAD Ruski and 100T Ceice
- 100T Elevate and Valkyrae defeat LosPollos and Mopi
- FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga defeat FaZe Replays and Nick Eh 30
- Arkhram and TSM Zexrow defeat JRated and Matthew Espinosa
Winners bracket round one
- Ninja and FaZe Sway defeat Vikkstar123 and TheBurntChip
- GubbaTV and Gorb defeat Fitz and Mccreamy
- FinalightTwitch and Taylor Caniff defeat FaZe Rain and FaZe Temperrr
- Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs defeat FaZe Tenser and FaZe Blaze
- David Meyler and Connor Ball defeat FaZe Jarvis and FaZe Kay
- FaZe Bini and FaZe Diggy defeat Nickmercs and EG MoNsTcR
- Vinny and Bobo (QW) defeat LG Kiwiz and LG Formula
- Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents defeat TSM MYTH and MS Clix
- MAD Ruski and 100T Ceice defeat Froste and Classify
- Akademiks and LG Destroy defeat DolanDark and Nopeify
- LosPollos and Mopi received a bye
- 100T Elevate and Valkyrae defeat Mickalo and Solary Airwaks
- FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga defeat Secret Mongraal and Mitr0
- FaZe Replays and Nick Eh 30 defeat NRG MrSavage and NRG benjyfishy
- Arkhram and TSM Zexrow defeat FaZe HighSky and Bronny JR
- JRated and Matthew Espinosa defeat Joshy and Pinky