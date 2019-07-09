Fortnite’s v9.30 Content Update #3 patch notes are now live

It’s another week, and another Fortnite patch. While last week’s v9.30 Content Update #2 was somewhat mediocre in its additions, this one includes a possible meta-changing explosive item.

The patch notes are officially live and, similarly to last week’s, quite bare. The only new addition to the game is the Air Strike throw-able item. This new item can be thrown at any small area on the map and it will bombard the location in explosives.

Here are the weapon’s details, from the official v9.30 Content Update #3 patch notes.

Air Strike

A thrown canister of colored smoke that calls in a flurry of missiles from above.

Once the canister comes to rest, missiles will spawn after a short delay.

Missiles spawn about 120 meters above the smoke canister.

Missiles aim for random points within a 9 meters radius of the thrown object.

A total of 20 missiles are spawned.

Each missile has an explosion radius of 3.5 meters.

Each missile deals 75 damage to players and 200 damage to structures.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, and Llamas.

Drops in stacks of 1.

Max stack size of 2.

Legendary variant.

The only other change for Fortnite: Battle Royale was a mobile tweak, with Epic Games making “the amount of eliminations required for a Victory Royale in the Team Rumble Limited Time Mode […] 50 from 150 on Switch, Android, and iOS devices.”

Today’s patch does not require a download, and the new Air Strike item is available in-game right now with no server maintenance, downtime or a patch file. Unfortunately, the lack of a download means that data-miners will not be able to leak any more content until next week’s v9.40 update.

If you want Fortnite: Save the World or Fortnite: Creative changes, you can check them out in the full notes on Epic’s website.