Fortnite’s v9.10 Content Update is coming tomorrow, most likely with the Burst SMG

Fortnite’s v9.10 Content Update is coming tomorrow. Rather, it’s being applied to the game tomorrow.

Epic Games wrote that tomorrow’s update will need no download and no server downtime. That means players who are in the middle of a match will just need to close and reopen their game to see everything new in the update, and those who open their client after the update is live can just open the game normally.



That means everything coming to Fortnite tomorrow is already in the game files, and all Epic will do is make them available to players. Since there’ll be no files, Fortnite data miners will have nothing to investigate and uncover, which is making most of them tell their followers there won’t be any leaks tomorrow.



Fortnite updates without leaks are unfortunate, but we at least have a good hint at what’s coming with the v9.10 update.



The update announcement reads, “Burst into the action.” This is surely a subtle hint at the Burst SMG that data miners found and revealed last week when the v9.10 update went live. This weapon would come in Common, Uncommon, and Rare variants dealing 23/24/25 damage, and activating its trigger should release a burst of bullets. The stats data miners found for the Burst SMG shows it should act more like a burst Pistol than a submachine gun.



The Burst SMG being added to Fortnite could mean that another weapon is about to be vaulted. Whenever Epic adds new items to the game, it has to adjust the loot pool at the likelihood of players finding each gun from floor loot and chests. If Epic finds that adding the Burst SMG will affect these rates too much, it might remove a weapon from the standard Fortnite loot pool.



Players will have the full Fortnite v9.10 Content Update patch notes tomorrow around 7am CT, when the update will be pushed live in all platforms.