Fortnite’s Paradise Palms and Polar Peak rift beacons are now active

Fortnite’s rift beacons currently located at both Paradise Palms and Polar Peak have now been activated in preparation for this week’s v10.30 update.

Rift beacons are season X’s new objects that appear in a Fortnite point of interest just before it turns into a Rift Zone. This season, the map is being slowly filled with Rift Zones that take a location back in time. Rift beacons usually activate one to two days prior to a downloadable Fortnite update.

The beacon activated at Paradise Palms is expected to be in anticipation of the area reverting back to Moisty Mire, which was the point of interest that stood before the desert region was added to the game during season five.

The beacon on top of the Polar Peak frozen lake is expected to revert the area to Greasy Grove, which can partially be accessed already as it is frozen underneath the icy lake.

These two locations are previous fan-favorites and a large number of players are expected to be happy if they return to the game in this week’s update. v10.30 is anticipated to release on Tuesday, Sept. 10 but no formal announcement has been made as of writing, making a Wednesday, Sept. 11 release more likely.