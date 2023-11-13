Fortnite’s original mode just broke a longstanding record thanks to OG hype

Fortnite’s Save the World mode, the original player-versus-environment mode that existed before the iconic battle royale mode, achieved a massive milestone earlier today, reaching an all-time high of 53,472 players.

This surge was likely fueled by nostalgia among returning players in the Fortnite OG season, who were drawn back to its pre-battle royale roots.

Before Fortnite became synonymous with its battle royale mode, it started as Save the World, where players worked together to build bases and survive against hordes of zombie-like creatures. It was never as popular, but it laid the foundation for what Fortnite would become.

Save the World had a dedicated player base despite being overshadowed by the battle royale mode, but it never came close to the new record set earlier today—at least, not since numbers have been recorded.

Now, it looks like both old players and new ones are jumping on board.

Save the World has officially surpassed the 50k mark with almost 52k concurrent players, the highest since the release of Discovery! pic.twitter.com/GqUNTL6ooW — Fortnite STW News (@Fortnite_STW) November 12, 2023

The battle royale mode has also felt the power of nostalgia. Even though it was super popular back in the day, it reached a new high on Saturday, Nov. 4 with a whopping 6,172,463 players all playing at the same time. The extremely popular new update brought back everything from the original Fortnite map to skins, weapons, and more.

It’s too early to tell whether this excitement will stay, but it’s the kind of boost Epic was hoping for. The fact Save the World benefitted too is a bonus it’ll surely be thrilled about.

In the past 30 days, Save the World has had an average of around 22,000 players. That’s a lot less than the 1,856,113 playing the battle royale mode, but it’s still a big jump from the usual numbers, which were around 15,000.

Having those extra 5,000 around has added some excitement to the community and they’re hoping it’ll encourage Epic to keep supporting the mode in the future.