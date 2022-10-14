Fortnitemares 2022 Concept Royale skins will release soon, per interview

These are the first Fortnitemares skins to be released.

Fortnite owes its continued longevity to the community that continues to log in and interact with the world as time goes on. Epic Games often rewards those players who put in the time, whether it be content creators with an Icon Series skin or allowing concept artists to create their own. This past March, players submitted new skins for the 2022 Fortnitemares event, and they’re coming soon.

According to an Epic Games blog post, Sinister Stare and Undying Sorrow will be coming to the Item Shop tomorrow at 7pm CT. Sinister glare is a humanoid with a giant hand for a head and comes with a crystal pickaxe and back bling that looks to be many fingers surrounding an eye. Undying Sorrow looks like a fallen angel, with a scythe pickaxe and angel wings back bling.

Sleep no more, Sinister Glare and Undying Sorrow are almost here.



To celebrate, we asked @dreowings and @kitsunexkitsu how it feels to win Concept Royale, about their inspirations, and more!



Check it out: https://t.co/70YYdmYlUq pic.twitter.com/AzdccyKkcG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 14, 2022

In the blog post interview, creators @KitsunexKitsu and @Dreowings discussed how excited they were to be getting their concepts featured in Fortnite.

“I don’t think I can quite describe the feeling. It’s incredible,” Dreo said. Kitsu, who’s now had multiple concepts featured in Fortnite, said, “It’s such an amazing feeling, I absolutely love sharing my creations with the world…”

Spending most days as a busy construction worker left Dreo little time to work on his concept.

“I designed Glare on my ten-minute lunch breaks, day after day.” They also said that they spent any time he had to rest on working on the concept until it was done.

When the skins release date was announced, some data miners posted a supposed loading screen from the collab. In the image, there appears to be a version of the zombie chickens that were previously found in the files. These will likely work similarly to the jump-scare zombies, with chickens popping out and attacking during the Fortnitemares event.

Sinister Glare & Undying Sorrow Artwork 🔥 They drop on the 15th ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vYCFro1Lus — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 14, 2022

With these skins releasing ahead of the actual Fortnitemares event, it likely means all the more new spooky skins that will be in the files during the next update on Oct. 18.