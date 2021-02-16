Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v15.40 | Dot Esports

Limited-time modes are the name of the game in Fortnite’s latest patch, welcoming back a few familiar faces in v15.40.

Fan favorites Air Royale and Floor is Lava are making their way to the Fortnite island in today's patch, along with Rally Royale, Shockwave, and a new LTM called Comeback. The Flint Knock pistol is also returning from the vault—a deadly 180 damage monstrosity.

Here's the full list of changes.

New limited-time mode

Comeback

All loot starts as common in this new LTM and increases in rarity after each death. With five lives and better look at your disposal, can you make a comeback?

Returning limited-time modes

Rally Royale

Speed, strength, and smarts are the keys to winning in Rally Royale. In this LTM, dash your wash to the golden tickets you need to cross the finish line. After you collect a stack of tickets, cross the finish line at the end of the route to win the race

Air Royale

Fight in an X4 Stormwing plane and go head-to-head with other players in this LTM. Do format, choose your team in the menu pregame. Last team standing wins

Floor is Lava

Molten lava slowly rises and consumes the Fortnite island in this LTM. Avoid the lava, fend off enemies, and head towards the high ground. This mode comes in solos, duos, and squads

Shockwave

Teams of two fight to win in this LTM. Avoid the continuously moving storm and fight opponents with a randomly assigned loadout.

The return of the Flint Knock pistol

Available in common and uncommon variants, the Flint Knock pistol is back in v15.40. It uses heavy bullets, has a headshot multiplier of x.20 and deals 172/180 damage to the head. It may not be the most accurate gun in the game, but it most certainly packs a punch

Bug fixes

General

Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match

Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP)

Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early

Creative mode

Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change Outfits

Save the World

Mythic Lead Survivor portraits appear only as silhouettes

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest

This article will be updated when Epic Games confirms the full list of changes.