Here are the patch notes for Fortnite v14.10 | Dot Esports

Stark Industries is making its way to the Fortnite island in Patch v14.10, alongside a host of new features, challenges, and limited-time modes.
Fortnite Chapter two, season four brought some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes and villains to the game. But there’s still more to come.
Here’s the leaked patch notes for Fortnite’s v14.10.
Stark Industries
Tony Stark’s temporal beacon has brought Stark Industries to the Fortnite island. You can now explore the R&D Lab and the Battle Bus chop shop.
Unleash more powers
The Stark Industries update has assembled more powers. Thor’s Mjolnir Strike, Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets, Wolverine’s Claws, Storm’s Tornado Lanch, Black Panther’s Kinetic Armor, Vemon’s Smash and Grab, and more, have joined the game.
Iron Man’s Repulsor Cannon
- Cooldown: 12 seconds
- Range: 20,000
- Damage: 150
- Buildings Damage: 200
- Boost cooldown: 15 seconds
- Boost strength: 131,300
Thor’s Sky Strike
- Cooldown: 9 seconds
- Distance: 1,000
- Damage: 80
- Builds Damage: 5,000
- Max Range: 4,000
- Damage & Build Break Radius: 378
Wolverine’s Berserker Dash
- Damage: 50
- Build damage: 2,000
- Cooldown: 5 seconds
Wolverine’s Spin Splash
- Has health regeneration
- Final hit damage: 100
- Builds damage: 50-250
- Players damage: 25-65
- Double hit damage: 35
- Cooldown: 0.05
- Jump duration: 0.85
- Jump height: +32
- Block health: 2,000
She-Hulk’s Jump Smash
- Land player damage: 40
- Cooldown: 0.5
- Building damage: 5,000
- Max charge time: 1
- Min. charge time for super jump: 0.16
- Smash cooldown: 0.05
- Gravity duration: 1.2
She-Hulk’s Fist
- Low health regen
- Combo damage: 60
- Third strike damage: 120
- Builds damage: 500
- Speed buff: x1.2
Black Panther’s Vibranium Armor
- The ability will block 50 percent damage for [x] amount of time.
- The more damage it blocks the more it charges
- After it charges you can blast to damage anything nearby.
- Speed buff: x1.3
- Cooldown: 10 seconds
The forces of Galactus descend
Drones from beyond the cosmos have crashed landed on the island, thanks to Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. If you take out the Gatherer Drones, you’ll be rewarded.
New LTM
You can mix and match iconic superpowers from across Marvel in a new comic book crossover LTM. Get creative and combine abilities to seek and destroy your opponents.
- Marvel Knockout (Duos/Trios)
- Battle against foes in a four-round knockout fight. Your team’s abilities are mirrored by the enemy team
- Marvel Standoff
- Two extra lives
- Meteors drop loot
- The last team standing wins
Item shop customization
You can now customize your hero in the item shop.
Weekly Wolverine challenges
A new set of Wolverine Challenges have joined the game, hinting towards the whereabouts of Weapon X.
Bug fixes
General
- Setting to disable Licensed Audio for Radio not working when outside a vehicle
Battle royale
- Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations
- Replays not saving on PlayStation 4
- Using Silver Surfer’s Board on PS4 or Nintendo Switch sometimes causes crash
- Glider audio from opponents is sometimes missing
- Unable to consume or throw fish while in the passenger seat
- Using Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes FPS drop
- Supply Drops not disappearing after being opened
Creative mode
- Multiselect copying objects that are scaled-down can revert them to original size
This article will be updated when Epic Games drop the official patch notes.