Here are the patch notes for Fortnite v14.10 | Dot Esports

Say hello to Stark Industries.

Stark Industries is making its way to the Fortnite island in Patch v14.10, alongside a host of new features, challenges, and limited-time modes.

Fortnite Chapter two, season four brought some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes and villains to the game. But there’s still more to come.

Here’s the leaked patch notes for Fortnite’s v14.10.

Stark Industries

Image via VastBlast

Tony Stark’s temporal beacon has brought Stark Industries to the Fortnite island. You can now explore the R&D Lab and the Battle Bus chop shop.

Stark Industries Trailer! [credit if reposting :)] pic.twitter.com/CNsBe9QA1F — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) September 10, 2020

Unleash more powers

The Stark Industries update has assembled more powers. Thor’s Mjolnir Strike, Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets, Wolverine’s Claws, Storm’s Tornado Lanch, Black Panther’s Kinetic Armor, Vemon’s Smash and Grab, and more, have joined the game.

Iron Man’s Repulsor Cannon

Cooldown: 12 seconds

Range: 20,000

Damage: 150

Buildings Damage: 200

Boost cooldown: 15 seconds

Boost strength: 131,300

Thor’s Sky Strike

Cooldown: 9 seconds

Distance: 1,000

Damage: 80

Builds Damage: 5,000

Max Range: 4,000

Damage & Build Break Radius: 378

Wolverine’s Berserker Dash

Damage: 50

Build damage: 2,000

Cooldown: 5 seconds

Wolverine’s Spin Splash

Has health regeneration

Final hit damage: 100

Builds damage: 50-250

Players damage: 25-65

Double hit damage: 35

Cooldown: 0.05

Jump duration: 0.85

Jump height: +32

Block health: 2,000

She-Hulk’s Jump Smash

Land player damage: 40

Cooldown: 0.5

Building damage: 5,000

Max charge time: 1

Min. charge time for super jump: 0.16

Smash cooldown: 0.05

Gravity duration: 1.2

She-Hulk’s Fist

Low health regen

Combo damage: 60

Third strike damage: 120

Builds damage: 500

Speed buff: x1.2

Black Panther’s Vibranium Armor

The ability will block 50 percent damage for [x] amount of time.

The more damage it blocks the more it charges

After it charges you can blast to damage anything nearby.

Speed buff: x1.3

Cooldown: 10 seconds

The forces of Galactus descend

Drones from beyond the cosmos have crashed landed on the island, thanks to Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. If you take out the Gatherer Drones, you’ll be rewarded.

Image via HYPEX

New LTM

You can mix and match iconic superpowers from across Marvel in a new comic book crossover LTM. Get creative and combine abilities to seek and destroy your opponents.

Marvel Knockout (Duos/Trios)

Battle against foes in a four-round knockout fight. Your team’s abilities are mirrored by the enemy team

Marvel Standoff

Two extra lives

Meteors drop loot

The last team standing wins

New LTMs:



-Name: "Marvel Knockout" (Duos/Trios)

-Desc: "Battle against foes in a 4 round knockout fight! Your team's abilities are mirrored by the enemy team!"



-Name: "Marvel Standoff" (??)

-Desc: "Two extra lives. Meteors drop loot. Last team standing wins." — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) September 10, 2020

Item shop customization

Image via HYPEX

You can now customize your hero in the item shop.

Weekly Wolverine challenges

A new set of Wolverine Challenges have joined the game, hinting towards the whereabouts of Weapon X.

Bug fixes

General

Setting to disable Licensed Audio for Radio not working when outside a vehicle

Battle royale

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4

Using Silver Surfer’s Board on PS4 or Nintendo Switch sometimes causes crash

Glider audio from opponents is sometimes missing

Unable to consume or throw fish while in the passenger seat

Using Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes FPS drop

Supply Drops not disappearing after being opened

Creative mode

Multiselect copying objects that are scaled-down can revert them to original size

This article will be updated when Epic Games drop the official patch notes.