New Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack is now available in some countries

Fortnite: Battle Royale players who own a PlayStation 4 with a Plus subscription will soon be able to grab a new Celebration Pack full of exclusive cosmetic items.



A new PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack has become available in the online PlayStation Store in New Zealand. It’s free for all players who are Plus subscribers, and it comes with the Coaxial Blue glider, the Blue Fusion contrail, and a Loading Screen. All you have to do is add this pack to your account and collect your rewards once you log into Fortnite.



Players who don’t own a Plus subscription or play on any other platform will be unable to retrieve this new Celebration Pack. Those who do can use these cosmetic items on other platforms if they use that same account to play in them. Even though the Celebration Pack will be available to retrieve for a limited time, players who get it will unlock these items for their accounts indefinitely.



Once packs such as this become available in New Zealand, they usually start rolling out in other countries a few hours or a day later at most. The page shows that the pack’s release date is June 11, so some players might have to wait until tomorrow to see it in their PS4 Store ready to be redeemed.



Previous editions of the PlayStation Plus Celebration pack came with a character skin. This is the first one that it doesn’t, but a glider is also a first for this kind of promotion. Previous editions used to come with a character skin and a back bling.



Players can check the PlayStation Store in their region during the day or tomorrow to look for this new Celebration Pack. It should become available at any time.