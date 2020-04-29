Fortnite players might see a new map and no combat mode soon | Dot Esports

Fortnite data miners have found a new map and mode with a focus on fun without combat.

A new map code-named “Papaya” features several areas for players to participate in various mini-games and to hang out. The map will likely be featured in the leaked “Party Royale” mode where there are no weapons or materials, so players can enjoy themselves and explore the smaller map in peace.

Fortnite data miner VastBlast posted an image of the “Papaya Minimap” earlier today. The new map is much smaller than the standard battle royale map and features several locations where players can participate in mini-games. The icons appear to represent foot race locations, fishing spots, a soccer field, glider challenges, and vehicle races.

Some players noticed what appears to be the Devourer from the original map washed up on the shore of the new map. There’s also a central plaza area where players will be able to change their appearance mid game by using phone booths, according to earlier leaks.

The Party Royale limited-time mode is described as a place for players to hang out with their friends and enjoy various games across the map. There won’t be any weapons or materials available, so players don’t have to worry about other people ruining their fun.

The Papaya map will also reportedly feature nine unique communication gestures that will help players coordinate with other people in the various mini-games or while hanging out around the map.

The new map and limited-time mode could introduce a unique experience to Fortnite. The game is almost always focused on combat, but the new map should give players a chance to breathe and have fun with the various game mechanics.

There’s no confirmed date for when the map and mode will be released, but fans can expect an update soon.