Forget meat and berries: Fortnite players might be getting a personal healer in Chapter 4

The main method of healing up and getting a shield in Fortnite is via food dropped on the floor or healing kits and shields looted in chests. As of Chapter Four, Epic Games is reportedly looking to spice up the healing and shielding in Fortnite by introducing a new mechanic called personal healers.

According to iFireMonkey, Fortnite content creator and data miner, the devs are working on a new healer NPC that will follow players around and heal them.

Epic Games is working on a Healer NPC that will follow players and heal them. pic.twitter.com/AbSpwWxiTn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 4, 2022

The details about this new NPC are still unknown, but it is safe to assume that this NPC will be triggered when you’re out of combat. On top of that, the NPC might have a cooldown or they will simply heal you until you have full HP. This new game mechanic will, for sure, shake up the meta and urge players to pick their battles carefully and play it slow.

Currently, the only way to heal up in Fortnite is via healing consumables like Bandage, Med Kit, and Med-Mist. Adding a healing NPC to the game will simply be a nice quality-of-life change, especially for newer players, that will relieve the stress of running around the island in panic and desperately searching for a spot to heal up. Hopefully, Epic will provide more details on the matter soon.