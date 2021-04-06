Fortnite players are having trouble logging in | Dot Esports

Some Fortnite players are encountering an Invalid Client error when trying to log in to their Epic Games accounts today. Epic Games is aware of the issue and will alert players when it is resolved.

Players started reporting issues this morning, including not being able to log in or launch the Fortnite launcher. Many players receive the “Invalid Client” message when trying to log in and are stuck on a loading screen. Others are encountering a screen that says their request can't be completed when they attempt to launch the game.

We are investigating issues where logging into Epic Games accounts fails with the "Invalid Client" error and preventing from logging in to the game.



We will update you when this issue is resolved pic.twitter.com/lOqAJvgeZh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 6, 2021

The issue has also caused some friends to not appear on the friends list, which can prevent players from queueing with these specific friends. Some players have reported buying items and not receiving them, but this doesn't appear to be a widespread problem.

There doesn't appear to be a way to resolve the issue right now. Players who can't log in will have to wait for the bug to be fixed. Epic confirmed that it's aware of the problem via the Fortnite Status account and said it will provide an update when the issue is resolved.

But there's no timeline yet for when the bug will be fixed. Fortnite players will have to keep trying their luck in the meantime.