Fortnite players are being refunded more V-Bucks after ‘Find the Force’ blog post mishap

Epic Games is apparently showering some Fortnite players with free V-Bucks after errors in translating a blog post for the ‘Find the Force’ event caused major confusion.

Released in Chapter Four, season two, Find the Force was a time-limited event celebrating three esteemed characters from the wildly popular Star Wars franchise.

The event began on May 2 and concluded on May 23, during which it offered Fortnite players a bunch of rewards for completing special quests.

During the event, players could choose Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker as their Jedi trainers or Darth Maul as their Sith trainer and learn force training—pull, push, and throw—under their guidance. Of course, depending on the trainer they chose, players were also offered a light saber, which could be used as melee in Fortnite, to perform those tricks.

While there was a free track for those who didn’t want to spend extra, the premium reward track, which was priced at 1,000 V-Bucks, offered additional, exciting items, including four outfits.

As usual, Epic released a blog post for the event to make players aware of what’s coming their way. While the English post was crystal clear, its translation in Portuguese wasn’t as apparent, leading to confusion about the event’s rewards.

On Sept. 26, Fortnite informant iFireMonkey posted a tweet showcasing the in-game notification that some players received.

The notification is in Portuguese, which, when translated to English, reads, “During the Find the Force event, an incorrect location of the Premium Reward Counter text on the blog and in-game may have caused confusion for some players. Because of this, we will award 1,000 V-Bucks to impacted players. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Fortnite notification showing V-Bucks refund for the Find the Force event. Image via @iFireMonkey

Interestingly, it took Epic more than one whole season to realize that its mistranslated blog post had caused an inconvenience to players and to compensate those affected. Also, not everyone is entitled to receive a refund. Only players residing in regions affected by the error in translation and those who purchased the premium track are.

It’s also worth noting that not all ‘affected’ players have received their free V-Bucks yet, as per reports. That said, Epic could be in the process of rolling it out, so if you’re wondering, we suggest waiting for a while. Alternatively, you can drop a message for Epic Games Support to help you out.

