Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite Patch v15.30 | Dot Esports

The Mandalorian is meeting his maker in Fortnite’s latest patch with the new Mando’s Bounty LTM.

The limited-time mode, which hits the live servers today, brings the beloved Star Wars character to the forefront of the game. Overcome your opponents—and The Mandalorian—and receive a special reward.

Here's what to expect in Fortnite v13.30.

Mando's Bounty LTM

In the new Mando's Bounty LTM, compete to out-hunt your opponents and win an exclusive Beskar Umbrella. But watch your step, if you take the lead, The Mandalorian himself will hunt you down

Play solo or with friends and collect galactic credits by eliminating the target on your Bounty Puck or any opponent you see. The first player to reach the credit goal wins the match. All players start with three lives

Kit's new cantina

Image via Epic Games

Kit, the mecha kitty has a new location on the Fortnite island. Located in the desert, Kit's cantina will give players a much-needed break from the hunt

The Beskar Umbrella

Image via Epic Games

For getting a Victory Royale in Mando's Bounty, players will unlock the commemorative Beskar Umbrella. Forged by the "ancestral artisans" of its alloy metal, the umbrella bears the signet of a clan of two

Mando's Bounty is available from today

Bug fixes

General

Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.

The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights.

Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair.

Sound effect audio delay.

Battle Royale

Matchmaking doesn’t start if an unreadied player leaves early.

Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car.

OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted.

Zero Point healing effect temporarily disabled.

Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.

Creative mode

Prop holograms become invisible in certain situations for Xbox Creators.

“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory.

Save the World

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

Eliminating Takers not counting towards the “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” Ventures quest.

Mobile