Fortnite opens pre-registration for 2022 FNCS Invitational tickets

It’s that time of year again when Epic Games hosts the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational featuring the top duo teams from across the world. This Nov. 12 and 13, players and their fans from across the world will join together in Raleigh, North Carolina to watch the duos compete for a share of the $1 million prize pool. Players can pre-register for early ticket sales through Ticketmaster.

To register as a Verified Fan ahead of the event and have the chance to get early access to tickets, you’ll need to register through the Ticketmaster link. You’ll need to either log in with your account or sign up for one and click the Registration button on the FNCS Invitational page. The site will likely ask you to input your name, phone number, and email so you can be notified when tickets go on sale.

It’s almost time for the FNCS Invitational 2022! 🤯



Preregister to be a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster and possibly secure your seat at the FNCS Invitational 2022.



More details in our blog: https://t.co/cIMT7zpDEZ

Preregistration here: https://t.co/R6hXJDzhRv pic.twitter.com/zDQDD6d0oZ — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 29, 2022

While registering as a Verified Fan does not guarantee you a ticket, it will give you notice as soon as tickets for the event go on sale. Players who are granted early ticket sales will only be able to purchase a limited amount of tickets, so make sure everyone who wants to go registers for their own early sales.

It’s expected that there will be a high demand for the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational tickets, so Epic and Ticketmaster are giving fans the opportunity to get theirs early. Those who’ve signed up through the site will receive an email in the evening on Sept. 4, and this will confirm whether you’ve been verified as a fan and if you’ve been selected to get a pre-sale ticket.