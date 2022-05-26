Fortnite Naruto skins and Chapter 3, season 3 battle pass potentially leaked

Fortnite has been plagued by leaks for some time now, with many popular accounts on Twitter being solely devoted to divulging these game secrets. While some think Epic does it on purpose, employees have been severely punished in the past for sending out content before the game is ready. It now appears, however, that future Naruto skins and the next season’s battle pass have been leaked.

The leak was posted on 4chan along with other information about the next season of Fortnite, like a copy of the next battle pass. According to the post, Epic has begun working on “Kawaii2” challenges, which is the codename that has been used for the Naruto challenges in the past. The leak was posted alongside a teaser image featuring four characters from the original Naruto series.

RUMOR: Apparently the same person who posted the Battle Pass leak posted minutes later that another Naruto collab will be released in June.



They posted this image as a teaser for the collab. Recently, Epic began work on "Kawaii2" challenges



"Kawaii" = Naruto Challenges codename pic.twitter.com/oIZFdRzvsA — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 26, 2022

The Naruto skins are a minor leak compared to the Chapter Three, season two, battle pass. It was widely shared on social media, with most users unsure of whether or not it could be believed. While some of the skins like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones have been previously confirmed, some of the other skins have made users question the validity of this claim.

This could all be the work of a very talented photoshop artist, as the Fortnite community has been fooled before. That being said, many fans are excited about the potential of having Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and another Mecha Team Leader Outfit. Many leakers have pointed toward the June Crew Pack being revealed as confirmation of the next pass.

Possible leak! Battle pass for season 3 chapter 3. This is not 100% confirmed and could be a fake #Fortnite #Fortniteleak pic.twitter.com/ZbenzOaLIr — KAPIX97 (@KAPIX97) May 25, 2022

If this is a real leak, it raises the question of why Epic Games hasn’t copyrighted the image and gone after users to have it taken down. Either they don’t care, which is unlikely, or this is a fan creation that only features some of the next season’s characters.

Other users have also pointed out that one of these skins was meant for the Item Shop. Epic doesn’t put battle pass Outfits into the Item Shop, as they’re exclusive to the seasonal battle pass. The skin behind Darth Vader was also rumored to be a Switch-exclusive skin, given the character’s similar colors to the console.

With the next Fortnite event getting closer each day, fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out if the battle pass leak is true. While the Naruto image looks good, there’s no guarantee that Epic would add more characters after adding four this past November. Epic would need to feel like there is a market for those Outfits to create new ones a few months later.