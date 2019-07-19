Fortnite leakers vow to not leak upcoming in-game event

Some of the most reputable Fortnite dataminers have made pact to not leak the details of the upcoming in-game event, they revealed on Twitter. The leakers said they will be doing this out of respect for the developers and so the community can enjoy the event without prior knowledge.

A former Fortnite leak account, @BattleDashBR, said several of the dataminers spoke in their group chat and decided they wanted to be surprised by this in-game event. Another dataminer even urged fans to unfollow anyone that leaks the event.

BattleDash on Twitter I know I’m technically not a leaker anymore but in the Leaker GC We all decided that none of us are going to leak the event, the devs put way too much time and effort into this one and we all agree it should be their time to shine and surprise us!

Since Fortnite’s popularity exploded in 2017, dataminers have been reliable sources for unreleased items and in-game events. Typically posting screenshots or videos of the content, datamining leaks have become expected for most Fortnite updates.

@FNBRLeaks said the upcoming event, which will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 1pm CT, is a “once in a lifetime event to witness,” and used a hashtag, #WeDontLeak.

And while some of the major leakers have banded together for this event, there will likely be some that will take advantage of some of the bigger names out of the picture. It’s just a question of who will be the one to take the leap.