Fortnite introduces Rainbow Royale event | Dot Esports

Fortnite is celebrating its LGTBQIA+ community with the Rainbow Royale event. Players can unlock exclusive new items like sprays, wraps, and emotes.

“Everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus, and this week we’re celebrating the amazing Fortnite LGBTQIA+ community,” Epic Games said. “Check out everything happening in the game and beyond this week with the debut of Rainbow Royale.”

The Fortnite in-game shop will feature several free items this week, including four new Rainbow Royal Sprays. Fans can unlock the Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star sprays to show their support.

The shop will also include the Sunshine and Rainbows Wrap and the Take a’bow Emote. A new rainbow flag prop will be available in Fortnite Creative too, allowing players to show their support in their custom builds.

Fortnite players can even enjoy new tracks on the in-game radio. Tracks from Rocket League’s Love ISLV playlist, which highlighted music from LGBTQIA+ artists, will be available in the battle royale title.

Here’s a full list of the new music:

BEATBOX

Big Freedia – “Platinum”

Lil Nas X – “Montero”

RADIO UNDERGROUND

King Princess – “Pain”

Troye Sivan – “STUD”

Ben Platt – “Imagine”

POWER PLAY

Daya – “Bad Girl”

Hayley Kiyoko – “Found My Friends”

Kim Petras – “Malibu”

The Rainbow Royale event starts today and runs through July 27 at 7pm CT. Make sure to log in and unlock your free items before it’s too late.