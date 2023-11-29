Fortnite: How to get the OG Black Widow Skin

The Black Widow skin is back in Fortnite, and you can easily get it after so many years since it was featured in the in-game shop. You can also get the Widow’s Pirouette emote to complete the set and be a true Avenger in Fortnite.

Black Widow will remain in the shop until it refreshes, so you don’t have much time before it leaves the shop and doesn’t come back for an undetermined amount of time. Considering it’s a rare skin, there’s a high probability it won’t come back any time soon.

How rare is OG Black Widow in Fortnite?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The OG Black Widow doesn’t qualify for the top five rarest skins, but it’s still one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. What makes it rare is the amount of time it stayed out of the shop. It was originally added to the shop on April 25, 2019, and remained until April 27.

It was part of the Marvel Series collaboration with Fortnite during Season Eight with The Avengers set. The Black Widow skin (with red hair and a blonde version), back bling, pickaxe, and emote were released alongside Captain America’s pack and other items.

It appeared in the shop again from May 4 to 6 still in 2019 and didn’t return until now. It remained out of reach for four years—exactly 1,668 days. It’s back now, but you can only get the Widow’s pack, which includes the outfit and the back bling, and the emote Widow’s Pirouette.

Of course, with the OG Black Widow Skin being back in the shop, the rarity will fall since many players will be able to buy the skin without any difficulty, but considering the amount of time it was out of the shop, this might remain a rare skin after it leaves the shop and doesn’t come back for another four years.

How to get the OG Black Widow Fortnite skin

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy the OG Black Widow Skin in the in-game shop in Fortnite. The OG Black Widow Outfit costs 1,500 V-Bucks and includes the red and blonde styles of the OG Black Widow skin and the Widow’s Pack. To purchase it, just hold down the yellow “Purchase” button.

You can also purchase the Widow’s Pirouette emote to have a Black Widow that behaves like The Avengers‘ Black Widow and not just look like her. The emote costs 200 V-bucks in the shop. You don’t need to buy the outfit to have the emote.