Fortnite has awarded the second-most prize money in esports

Move aside, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Fortnite: Battle Royale has passed CS:GO in terms of most prize money awarded to players, according to Esports Earnings.

Fortnite is sitting at $82.9 million distributed, making it the esport with the second-most prize money earned by players. The most-played battle royale surpassed CS:GO even though the FPS has almost four times as many players as Fortnite and has hosted hundreds of more tournaments.

Fortnite is already in front of CS:GO, League of Legends, and StarCraft II in terms of prize money distributed, but it won’t surpass Dota 2 for the No. 1 spot in the near future. The MOBA is leading this category by a large margin and is more than $130 million ahead of Fortnite.

Dota 2 also isn’t slowing down. The last International offered the largest prize pool in esports history at more than $34 million. OG, the winner of The International 2019, took home $15.6 million.

Fortnite, on the other hand, has been slowly losing popularity since season X began. Big Fortnite streamers like Ali “Myth” Kabbani, Loeya and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop have been streaming Minecraft more regularly since August. Several streamers were upset with Epic Gaming for leaving the overpowered B.R.U.T.E. mech in the game.

Minecraft isn’t the only game stealing Fortnite‘s popularity, though. Gears 5 dethroned the battle royale to become the most-played game on Xbox Live. But competitive Fortnite will stick around as long as Epic continues to provide large prize pools and tournaments like the World Cup in July.