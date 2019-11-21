Fortnite data miner shows how devastating the new Heavy Assault Rifle could be

One of the most popular Fortnite data miners, HypeX, posted a gameplay video yesterday showing off two variants of the rumored Heavy Assault Rifle.

The data miner posted specific stats for the Scoped and Heavy AR yesterday, too.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter These are the CONFIMED rarities of these weapons that will Return, i can’t confirm the others right now tho..

But today, HypeX provided leaked in-game footage showing off a Legendary Assault Rifle.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Here’s the Leaked Legendary AK’s gameplay! (Thanks to @TKroggyOfficial For inviting me to his island to try it.) [LEGENDARY] Damage is 46, Headshot is 92.. [EPIC] Damage is 44, Headshot is 88.. https://t.co/oHkvt7RlHd

The clip shows that the Legendary Heavy AR dealt 46 damage to the body and 92 for a headshot.

HypeX didn’t show a video of them using an Epic Heavy AR, but they claim it dealt 44 body damage and 88 headshot damage.

There isn’t a target release date for the rumored Heavy and Scoped ARs, but it looks like these could be game-changing weapons if they’re introduced to Fortnite.