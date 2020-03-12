Fortnite: Battle Royale keeps reinventing itself and adding new elements to the game through regular updates. The game receives weekly updates to fix bugs, add elements, and balance the stats. In Chapter Two, Season Two the updates are coming out every 14 days. The change in the schedule should not affect the game in any way, and we could see Epic Games going back to weekly patches.

Epic vaulted a long list of items including the Minigun, Slurp Juice, and even Stink Bombs. The loot pool is smaller than it used to be and for a good reason, the weapons available can be upgraded using materials. Now, the speed of the upgrade is determined by the rarity of the weapon.

Fortnite recently started the second season of Chapter Two titled Top Secret. The new season includes a new battle pass full of new missions.

Here’s the loot pool for Chapter Two, Season Two V12.1 released on Mar. 3:

Weapons

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Burst Assault Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Suppressed Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Heavy Assault Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Shotguns

Pump Shotgun (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Tactical Shotgun (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Submachine Guns

Submachine Gun (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Suppressed SMG (Common, Uncommon, Rare)

Burst SMG (Rare)

Sniper Rifle

Heavy Sniper Rifle (Epic, Legendary)

Suppressed Sniper Rifle (Epic, Legendary)

Pistols

Pistol (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Suppressed Pistol (Rare, Epic)

Launcher

Rocket Launcher (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Bandage Bazooka (Epic)

Harpoon Gun (Rare)

Items

Health

Bandages

Med Kit

Small Shield Potion

Shield Potion

Small Fry (Environmental)

Flopper (Environmental)

Slurpfish (Environmental)

Apple (Environmental)

Mushroom (Environmental)

Slurpshroom (Environmental)

Coconut (Environmental)

Ranged Weapons

Grenade

Proximity Mine

Remote Explosives

Rusty Can

Mythic Goldfish

Traps

Launch Pad

Utility

Fishing Rod

Camouflage

Creepin’ Cardboard

Mobility