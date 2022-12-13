Fortnite could be getting a text chat, for better or worse

As one of the most popular live-service games out right now, Fortnite has managed to keep players interested by consistently introducing new features to the game. Thanks to this influx of content, paired with the younger audience that seems to eat it up, Epic Games has managed to crack a formula. A new feature could change the perception of the game, however.

According to leaks from data miner iFireMonkey, a new text chat feature is expected to hit the battle royale soon. While this will likely help many players without mics engage with their teammates, one has to wonder about the other side of that coin. With many players being so young, it’s clear why Epic would be hasty about including text chat until now.

Epic Games has updated the chatbox UI pic.twitter.com/zrzIOGprjB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 13, 2022

That being said, players without mics or those who have vocal disabilities should still be able to play the game with friends and have the same advantages that any other competitor would have. Just because some players will likely abuse this feature doesn’t mean that it should be taken away from those players who actually need it.

In the same vein, many players who don’t need it use the visual sounds option, as it makes the game easier if you’re playing on low volume. This is an example of a feature that Epic released not that long ago that players with and without disabilities are able to use to get the most out of their Fortnite experience.

It’s unclear if this chat will be available in the battle royale or just in Save the World. Either way, it will serve as a great new addition for players who need it to communicate with their teams.