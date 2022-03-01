Fortnite celebrates International Women’s Day with a heart-shaped moon and more

Earlier today, the blue skies of the Fortnite Island shifted into hues of pink and purple, in an early celebration of International Women’s Day. Even the moon that shines down on the players at night time has transformed into a pink, heart-shaped version of itself.

This year Fortnite is celebrating women all around the world with more than just a change in the Island’s atmosphere. According to data-miners, players can expect lots of new content to arrive on March 8. In today’s v19.40 update, many cosmetic items were already leaked that are believed to be part of the Women’s Day celebrations.

A new cosmetic set titled “Celebrating women” was found in the game files, hinting towards upcoming content. Players will also soon get their hands on a new skin bundle, featuring Leelah and Halley outfits with matching back blings, a weapon wrap, and a loading screen. The bundle is expected to drop during the IWD’s item shop takeover, which should take place next Tuesday.

International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world on March 8.