Fortnite adds Blast from the Past menu with player-made maps

Fortnite Chapter Two is nearing its conclusion, and as we look to the future, Epic Games is giving players a new chance to experience some popular content from the past with the new Blast from the Past limited-time mode.

There is a new Blast from the Past row that can be located on the discover screen, which includes a handful of custom-made maps for different game modes.

Play five creator-made maps inspired by Fortnite’s history now in the Blast from the Past Discover row



🔹 Tilted Zone Wars – @PrettyBoyAMM

🔹 Athena Royale – @TheBoyDilly

🔹 Prison Breakout – @EchoBuilds

🔹 Deathrun – Kevin the Cube – @choupala26

🔹 Pirates of Fortilla – @BHE_FN pic.twitter.com/lhJuCZaikb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 29, 2021

These five maps have a ton of variety and offer players a range of different experiences you can’t get from the game in its current state. Whether you’re playing with a few friends or a massive group, there is something for every party size.

Blast from the Past will remain live with these five maps until Dec. 4, 2021. After this, you can still boot them up from the creative mode menu with their corresponding island codes, which can be found below.