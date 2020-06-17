Fornite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass trailer revealed | Dot Esports

Fortnite has shared a trailer for the Battle Pass in its brand new season dropping later today.

The footage posted to the games YouTube channel showcases some of the rewards available in season three, as well as giving brief introductions to some of the new characters available in the game.

The first “drifter” to be introduced is a cat named Kit. This is no ordinary cat, he is shown to be piloting a mechanical exoskeleton that wields weaponry.

The second character to be introduced is none other than Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. The character had been rumored for some time, with an image teasing his release being posted to the social media of Fortnite content creators before eventually being posted by the actor himself on Instagram.

The final character introduced in the video is Jules. She is told to be a master engineer who can be seen working on a mechanical owl in the video. That mechanical Owl has been spotted as a new glider in leaked footage released following the release of the trailer.

Continuing, the video showcases a brand new customizable glider named the build-a-brella. The glider is an umbrella that can be customized with items earnt by completing the battle pass in this season.

New vehicles can be seen in the video including ridable sharks, trucks, and for the first time in Fortnite, drivable cars.

The battle pass will be available for players to begin earning the rewards once Fortnite servers are back online today at 4am CT.