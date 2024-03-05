FBI arrests Ohio man for using Fortnite to solicit sex acts from underage boys

An Ohio man who used Fortnite to solicit sexual acts from underage boys on Zoom calls has been arrested after an investigation by the FBI.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas A. Ranieri of Minford, Ohio, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with “Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor,” a felony of the second degree, and “Disseminating Material Harmful to a Juvenile,” a felony of the fourth degree, according to a news release by the Scioto County Sheriff’s office.

Nicholas A. Ranieri’s mugshot. Image via Scioto County Sheriff’s office

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman explained that his office was contacted by the FBI about an incident that was “sexual in nature” involving a potential suspect in the area of Minford, Ohio, which is within Scioto County’s jurisdiction.

Thoroughman said Ranieri was playing Fortnite and meeting and playing games with underage boys, where he would “offer to buy the boy games and gaming items if the boy performed sexual acts online via Zoom” and also “perform sexual acts for the juvenile boy to watch.”

“Sheriff Thoroughman stated that detectives, working jointly with the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit and the FBI were able to identify a juvenile victim that resides out of state,” the report said. “A search warrant for a residence located on White Gravel Dewey Road in Minford was obtained and executed. During the search, several items were seized including gaming systems, computers and cell phones.”

Ranieri was booked on Feb. 26, and as of this article’s writing, is still currently listed as an inmate at the Scioto County Jail. While the investigation is still ongoing, Ranieri is being held on a bond of $125,000.

He’s currently still incarcerated. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Department-Online.com

Thoroughman said “this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more victims coming forward and additional charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date,” according to the report.