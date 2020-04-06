FaZe Clan’s Fortnite team got a big boost today with the signing of Tim “Bizzle” Miller, the organization announced.

Arguably one of the best pro Fortnite players in the game’s short competitive lifespan, Bizzle only left Ghost Gaming two days before the announcement was made this afternoon.

He's on the shortlist for greatest Professional Fortnite players of all-time. Now he's our newest signing.



Join us in welcoming @FaZeBizzle to FaZe Clan!#FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/ZtIJHoM6iM — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) April 6, 2020

Bizzle has four lifetime wins in pro Fortnite play, according to GamePedia. He placed 23rd in last year’s Fortnite World Cup Solos.

Now, Bizzle joins a team that he used to idolize. His announcement video with FaZe showed him trickshotting as a youngster, aspiring to be like the members of FaZe. Now he is one.

Aydan also left Ghost Gaming this past weekend. The pair was the latest example of young pros who exceeded the fame of the organization that picked them up early on.