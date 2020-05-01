Excel Esports signs its first Fortnite player, Wolfiez | Dot Esports

British Fortnite player Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman has joined Excel Esports, the organization announced today.

He’s the first Fortnite player to be added to Excel’s roster. Wolfiez holds the Guinness World Record for the youngest person in esports history to win $1 million at a single event.

He placed 2nd at the Fortnite World Cup, he won over a million dollars, he's from the UK and he's only 16 years old.



Welcome onboard, @wolfiezgg 🎉#ThriveTogether pic.twitter.com/I7BOsKtOIG — Excel Esports (@EXCEL) May 1, 2020

In July 2019, Wolfiez participated in the Fortnite World Cup with Dave “Rojo” Jong in the Duos competition. Wolfiez earned a cash prize of $1,125,000 thanks to his second-place finish and ended 2019 having won a total of $1,140,026.67.

The 16-year-old is known for using a controller in competitions against PC players and was the highest earner from the U.K. in 2019. In December 2019, he made it into eighth place in the top 10 highest earners for Fortnite, according to Esports Earnings.

Wolfiez started competing in February 2019 and joined Lazarus Esports Europe in July. But the organization dropped its entire Fortnite roster earlier this year in February. Wolfiez has mostly played as a free agent since then but will now represent Excel in tournaments.

Excel is a British esports organization with a strong League of Legends team. It’s one of the founding partners of the LEC and participates in the Northern League of Legends Championship.

Most American and European organizations started their Fortnite divisions in 2018, one year after the game’s release. In comparison to big organizations like FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, and 100 Thieves, Excel seems to be a bit late to the party. But other new teams are just starting as well.

Grizi Esport, an organization founded by Barcelona soccer star Antoine Griezmann in January, has been recruiting players for Fortnite, as well as FIFA, CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, and League.