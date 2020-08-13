Epic mocks Apple with parodied ‘1984’ commercial | Dot Esports

Fortnite was removed from the Apple App Store earlier today. But Epic Games has decided to fight back.

Following Fortnite’s removal from the App Store, Epic aired its own parodied version of Apple’s “1984” commercial, which promoted the Macintosh computer. This commercial has played on a constant loop on Fortnite’s Twitch and Twitter accounts and even had its own event.

Jump into Party Royale now to watch the premiere of the new Fortnite Short: Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite at the Big Screen! pic.twitter.com/dcCeuwVcZ8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

This commercial hilariously copies Apple’s “1984” advertisement in almost every detail. The original ad by Apple, which wasn’t heavily televised following a cease-and-desist letter by George Orwell and co., follows a grizzly narrative of propaganda, similar to the classic 1984 novel, but the people are saved by the invention of the Macintosh.

“On January 24th, Apple Computer will introduce Macintosh. And you’ll see why 1984 won’t be like 1984,” the original advertisement reads.

Fortnite followed the same pattern with the Brite Bomber protagonist saving the day. But the text at the end of the advertisement mocks Apple for its removal of Fortnite from the App Store.

“Epic Games has defied the App Store monopoly,” the statement reads. “In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming 1984.” The advertisement ends with #FreeFortnite, which is now trending on Twitter.

Epic’s witty and humorous response to Apple’s removal of Fortnite from the App Store follows the company filing a legal complaint in the Northern District of California for injunctive relief.