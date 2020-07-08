 Dubs’ Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Dubs’ Fortnite settings and keybinds

You can copy his settings, but not his actions.

Image via Epic Games

Daniel “Dubs” Walsh is a North American professional Fortnite player for FaZe Clan. He first started his Youtube channel in 2015 and began competing three years later.

 You’ll only find videos dating one year back in his channel although he started streaming on Twitch in 2018. The 16-year-old joined the team last year and is known to be one of the best players in the world, having qualified for the Fortnite World Cup five times.

Dubs has been recently involved in controversy. He was suspended for 30 days after Epic Games determined that he partnered up with “Waffles” in the in May 1 Solo Cash Cup to take down other solo players who landed at their POI.

Despite the incident, Dubs is still a good player and fans can replicate his settings to try to accomplish his skills.

Dubs’ video settings

The best graphics with all the video settings set to high can be pleasing, but it’s not the most efficient when playing competitively. That’s why Dubs’ settings are set at low or off, except for his View Distance, which is set on Epic, since he needs to see other players waiting or passing by from as far as possible.

Video SettingsInput
Window ModeFullscreen
Resolution1920×1080 16:9
Frame rate limit240 FPS
Brightness100 percent
User Interface Contrast1x
Color Blind ModeOff
Color Blind Strength10
3D Resolution100 percent
View DistanceEpic
ShadowsOff
Anti-AliasingOff
TexturesLow
EffectsLow
Post ProcessingLow
VsyncOff
Motion BlurOff
Show FPSOn
Multithreaded RenderingOn
HUD Scale89 percent

Dubs’ mouse settings

Dubs uses the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja CBR Edition, which has two extra buttons.

Mouse SettingsInput
Mouse Sensitivity X6 percent
Mouse Sensitivity Y6 percent
Mouse Targeting Sensitivity100 percent
Mouse Scope Sensitivity100 percent
Mouse DPI800
Polling rate500 Hz

Dubs’ keybidins

As for his keyboard, Dubs uses the Steelseries Apex Pro TKL. Dubs prefers to extend his keyboard reach more in the letters section than in the numbers, and he uses keys like B and Y but doesn’t use the 6 key for the Weapon Slot 5.

ActionInput
UseE
JumpSpace Bar
Reload/RotateR
SprintDefault
CrouchLeft Ctrl
Repair/UpgradeMiddle Mouse Button
Harvesting Tool1
Weapon Slot 12
Weapon Slot 23
Weapon Slot 34
Weapon Slot 45
Weapon Slot 5X
Building Slot 1 (Wall)Mouse Button 5
Building Slot 2 (Floor)F
Building Slot 3 (Stairs)Mouse Button 4
Building Slot 4 (Roof)C
TrapT
Building EditCaps Lock
Building ResetRight Click
InventoryI
MapTab
EmoteB
Push to TalkY