Dubs’ Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

You can copy his settings, but not his actions.

Daniel “Dubs” Walsh is a North American professional Fortnite player for FaZe Clan. He first started his Youtube channel in 2015 and began competing three years later.

You’ll only find videos dating one year back in his channel although he started streaming on Twitch in 2018. The 16-year-old joined the team last year and is known to be one of the best players in the world, having qualified for the Fortnite World Cup five times.

Dubs has been recently involved in controversy. He was suspended for 30 days after Epic Games determined that he partnered up with “Waffles” in the in May 1 Solo Cash Cup to take down other solo players who landed at their POI.

Despite the incident, Dubs is still a good player and fans can replicate his settings to try to accomplish his skills.

Dubs’ video settings

The best graphics with all the video settings set to high can be pleasing, but it’s not the most efficient when playing competitively. That’s why Dubs’ settings are set at low or off, except for his View Distance, which is set on Epic, since he needs to see other players waiting or passing by from as far as possible.

Video Settings Input Window Mode Fullscreen Resolution 1920×1080 16:9 Frame rate limit 240 FPS Brightness 100 percent User Interface Contrast 1x Color Blind Mode Off Color Blind Strength 10 3D Resolution 100 percent View Distance Epic Shadows Off Anti-Aliasing Off Textures Low Effects Low Post Processing Low Vsync Off Motion Blur Off Show FPS On Multithreaded Rendering On HUD Scale 89 percent

Dubs’ mouse settings

Dubs uses the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja CBR Edition, which has two extra buttons.

Mouse Settings Input Mouse Sensitivity X 6 percent Mouse Sensitivity Y 6 percent Mouse Targeting Sensitivity 100 percent Mouse Scope Sensitivity 100 percent Mouse DPI 800 Polling rate 500 Hz

Dubs’ keybidins

As for his keyboard, Dubs uses the Steelseries Apex Pro TKL. Dubs prefers to extend his keyboard reach more in the letters section than in the numbers, and he uses keys like B and Y but doesn’t use the 6 key for the Weapon Slot 5.