Deku’s Smash Mythic finally re-enabled in Fortnite

Fortnite is great at partnering with brands to create exceptional in-game events based on those franchises. In 2022, Epic Games really flexed its muscles with the Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia crossovers. The latter, however, didn’t go so well, with the main attraction for the crossover, the Deku Smash ability, being removed from the game until now.

According to Epic Games, the Deku Smash ability was removed due to a bug. This made a lot of fans of the game upset, as the item never made it back before the crossover ended. But Epic has seemingly re-enabled it to give players the chance to use the weapon that they didn’t get while the company was busy with winter break.

There were rumors when the Mythic item was vaulted that it was due to the flashing lights that happen as it charges up, but this was never confirmed. Many people were also uncomfortable with the weapon due to the sheer power that comes with being anywhere near where the person is aiming. Players will need to test it and compare it to videos of the weapon from last month to see if that changed.

It’s unclear how long Deku’s Smash will remain in the game this time around, but it could last for a couple of weeks at the most. At worst, Epic might give it another week to make up for the lost time and remove it as part of the likely hotfix update on Jan. 24. Hopefully, Epic will have some official communication in the game stating how long the Mythic weapon will remain this time around.