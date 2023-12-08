Can you tame Wolves in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

Encountering a wolf for the first time in LEGO Fortnite might be terrifying because of its size and willingness to ferociously attack you, but you can tame wolves once you conquer your fears and feed them the right bait. It’s better to have them on your side than against you.

Wolves are one of the animals present in the LEGO Fortnite world. You can find them in packs across the land protecting their territory and attacking anything they see. Considering you can feed all the peaceful animals in the game, could you do the same with wolves?

Can you tame Wolves in LEGO Fortnite?

Wolves eat meat, could I use that to tame them? Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you cannot tame wolves in LEGO Fortnite. Wolves are currently aggressive toward not only the players, but also other animals such as chickens, sheep, and cows. They are a territorial mobs that will attack you once you are spotted, even if you try to feed them.

You’ll see some guides telling you to throw meat near a wolf to tame it, but that won’t work. You can’t throw any food items in LEGO Fortnite, but you can drop them, so I tried dropping meat near a wolf and luring them towards it. If you manage to escape them while they are still near the meat, some interrogation marks will appear on its head like it happens with other animals, but they will only eat the meat and move on.

Taming a wolf would be cool and make exploring much easier with a bodyguard that size, maybe riding would be an option as well, but we’ll have to wait and see if that feature is added in a future update. For now, players can only kill wolves in LEGO Fortnite and get the Wolf Claws and meat as loot.