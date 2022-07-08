Can you play Fortnite on Xbox 360 or PS3?

Fortnite is still one of the most popular video games in the entire world after exploding onto the scene in late 2017. Players from all over the world still enjoy the innovative and ever-changing battle royale every single day. The game is also about as accessible as possible, being playable on almost every modern system imaginable. From mobile to PC to console, there are very few systems left out of the action. However, some of the older systems, such as the classic PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, have question marks next to them when going over Fortnite’s list of consoles.

While the consoles have dwindled dramatically as the last and current-generation consoles have been released, some players do still use their older systems. Those players might be wondering if they’re able to load up Fortnite and play it even though the game was released after the PS4 and Xbox One were released.

In this guide, we’ll go over whether or not you can play Fortnite on PS3 or Xbox 360.

Can you play Fortnite on PS3?

Unfortunately for any older PlayStation users out there, Fortnite is not playable on PS3. Since the battle royale was released well after Sony launched the newer PlayStation 4, developer Epic Games saw no need to release the game on a system as old as the PS3. The technology used in Fortnite was more than the PS3 could handle, so players wouldn’t have enjoyed their time with the game in all likelihood. The graphics would have been nowhere near as crisp and Epic Games likely couldn’t have brought Fortnite’s many innovative features, like crossplay, to the older console.

With the PS5 now fully released and out in the world, it seems all but confirmed Epic Games would never release Fortnite on such an outdated system.

Can you play Fortnite on Xbox 360?

For Xbox fans that were hoping for a different answer, you’re going to be disappointed. Like with the PS3, Fortnite is not playable on Xbox 360. While many agree that the Xbox 360 was the best console of its generation, and possibly any generation, it will likely never have the ability to play Fortnite, one of the most influential games ever created.

Though the pair would have been a match made in heaven, in theory, it just wasn’t meant to be. Xbox fans will have to go back to their Xbox One if they want to experience Fortnite on an older system.