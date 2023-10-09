Best Only Up! map codes for Fortnite

Only Up! took the gaming community on a journey into the clouds in 2023, and for those who didn’t play the official title, Fortnite players have created the next best thing; all you have to do is find the best codes for Fortnite’s Only Up! mode.

If you’ve made it this far, you’re looking to brighten and enrich your day by falling at incredible speeds after climbing for hours on end. This type of experience is something masochistic gamers will absolutely enjoy. This game mode leaves no room for error, so if you’re looking for an easy test of your skills—you’re sorely mistaken.

How to use a map code in Fortnite

Using a mode code in Fortnite is a simple process. All you have to do is:

Launch Fortnite

Go into the Discovery tab

Click “Play”

Select “Island Code” once it appears

Then type in one of the codes below

Once you’ve got your code in, press play and begin your Only Up! journey.

How to play Only Up! in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

If you’ve never played Only Up! in Fortnite, prepare for a grueling adventure into the heavens. You’ll jump from pixel to pixel, avoiding any mistakes that can send you tumbling down to the depths of the map. Making a mistake can undo hours of work, but if you’ve made it to the top, it’s oh-so rewarding.

You’ll slowly increase your altitude as you jump onto each object. Your goal is to make it to the very top and not fall.

The five Best Only Up! codes in Fortnite

Looking to rip your hair out? Here are the best Only Up! map codes you can find in Fortnite:

4366-9611-6988

9056-7343-5884

4692-3570-4319

8066-0663-8074

9975-4773-7508

If you’re looking to get your head out of the clouds, there is an Only Down! option.

1854-3531-7184

Each code listed above will likely take you hours to complete. Prepare for lots of ups and downs, and make sure to keep calm.

