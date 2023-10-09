Best Only Up! map codes for Fortnite

Just don't look down.

Fortnite player staring down at the earth after climbing every floating thing in the sky and atmosphere
Image via Epic Games

Only Up! took the gaming community on a journey into the clouds in 2023, and for those who didn’t play the official title, Fortnite players have created the next best thing; all you have to do is find the best codes for Fortnite’s Only Up! mode.

If you’ve made it this far, you’re looking to brighten and enrich your day by falling at incredible speeds after climbing for hours on end. This type of experience is something masochistic gamers will absolutely enjoy. This game mode leaves no room for error, so if you’re looking for an easy test of your skills—you’re sorely mistaken.

How to use a map code in Fortnite

Using a mode code in Fortnite is a simple process. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Fortnite
  • Go into the Discovery tab
  • Click “Play” 
  • Select “Island Code” once it appears
  • Then type in one of the codes below

Once you’ve got your code in, press play and begin your Only Up! journey. 

How to play Only Up! in Fortnite

Fortnite players standing in front of the fortnite logo with a blue background
Grab your friends. Image via Epic Games

If you’ve never played Only Up! in Fortnite, prepare for a grueling adventure into the heavens. You’ll jump from pixel to pixel, avoiding any mistakes that can send you tumbling down to the depths of the map. Making a mistake can undo hours of work, but if you’ve made it to the top, it’s oh-so rewarding. 

You’ll slowly increase your altitude as you jump onto each object. Your goal is to make it to the very top and not fall.

The five Best Only Up! codes in Fortnite

Looking to rip your hair out? Here are the best Only Up! map codes you can find in Fortnite:

  • 4366-9611-6988
  • 9056-7343-5884
  • 4692-3570-4319
  • 8066-0663-8074
  • 9975-4773-7508

If you’re looking to get your head out of the clouds, there is an Only Down! option. 

  • 1854-3531-7184

Each code listed above will likely take you hours to complete. Prepare for lots of ups and downs, and make sure to keep calm.

