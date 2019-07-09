Azael criticizes Fortnite for adding air strikes two weeks before the World Cup begins

Fortnite has been one of the most popular esports in the world, but many people are frowning on the most recent weapon that was added to the game. Now League of Legends‘ shoutcaster and analyst Isaac “Azael” Cummings Bentley has spoken up about how the new Air Strike is horrible for pro players.

“This is the difference between using esports to find and celebrate the best players in the world and using esports as an advertisement for your new game content,” Azael said. “Really sucks for the players.”

Isaac CB on Twitter This is the difference between using esports to find and celebrate the best players in the world & using esports as an advertisement for your new game content. Really sucks for the players. https://t.co/FUM3ENCwUX

These new air strikes are game-changing, especially with how important building is in competitive Fortnite. The grenade calls in a volley of rockets that drop down on the players below, dealing damage and easily destroying any buildings as well. As a result, the meta has shifted once more and with only two weeks left until the Fortnite World Cup, it doesn’t give many teams a chance to change their strategies and plan accordingly.

This tournament has $30 million at stake but many believe that Epic is only using the pro scene to promote Fortnite instead of caring for its pro player base. With such an impactful item, many would have had Epic wait until after the World Cup in order to implement the changes.

Darin @ ESPN Esports on Twitter I love this, by the way. My take: Epic’s history of big changes before tournaments notwithstanding, esports lives in a digital realm, meaning changes should be expected (big or small). Its two weeks before the tourney – a lot of time to practice. The best will adapt and rise. https://t.co/j3QBGsLcjH

Of course, there are some people who think that the best pro players should be able to adapt to these changes at a quick pace. However, this new item doesn’t seem to provide much outplay potential, seeing as it simply rains rockets down on you.

We will get to see these new Air Strikes in action when the Fortnite World Cup begins on Friday, July 26.